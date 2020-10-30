Cavs beat ‘Cuse 1-0 in regulation at Klöckner Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time all season, the Virginia men’s soccer team finished a match in regulation, as the Cavaliers defeated Syracuse 1-0 on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium.
Each of UVA’s previous four matches had been decided in overtime.
Sophomore Andreas Ueland scored the only goal of the match on a penalty kick in the 71st minute, after the Orange were called for a handball in the box.
Virginia (2-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) earned its first clean sheet of the season, and redshirt freshman goalie Alex Rando made four saves in net.
The victory is head coach George Gelnovatch’s 90th in ACC play.
Gelnovatch is only the third coach in the history of the league to reach the 90-win plateau, and he is the fastest to get there, needing 25 seasons to reach the milestone.
John Rennie (Duke) and I.M. Ibrahim (Clemson) also have 90 wins in the ACC.
Virginia will play its final match of the regular season on Friday at home against Virginia Tech.
