Blustery and Cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rain from the remnants of Zeta have moved off the Mid Atlantic coast. Still some high water and some flooding in spots. Rain amounts of 1.5 to around 3 inches were common across our area. Cooler and breezy today with north to northwest winds keeping temperatures below average through Saturday.
This weekend will feature some cold frosty conditions with lows in the 30s Saturday morning. Cool and dry Saturday. Halloween night during any activities temperatures falling through the chilly 40s.
A minder that this weekend marks the end of daylight saving time. Set clocks back one hour, early Sunday morning - “fall back”. Also a great time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors. A chilly start Sunday morning, temperatures by afternoon in the low 60s. A strong cold front Sunday evening will kick up the winds and usher in colder air through Monday. A few showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening now.
Blustery and chilly Monday with highs likely in the 40s to near 50. A freeze is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Sunshine and cool for Election Day, Tuesday.
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the 50s for most.
Friday overnight: Starry sky and colder. Lows in the 30s with areas of frost Saturday morning.
Halloween, Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with some rain showers looking more likely now later in the day. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Election Day, Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
