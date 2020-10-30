Albemarle County planning ahead for Election Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - So far, almost half of registered voters in Albemarle County have already cast their ballots, but there’s still many who are expected to hit the polls early on Tuesday.
On Election Day - Tuesday, November 3 - all 30 of Albemarle County’s polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The county is not expecting there to be long lines on Election Day, since many people have already voted. However, no matter the crowd size, extra precautions will be in place to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
“We have face masks for all of our election officers. We have gloves, we have sneeze guards to protect the voters and the election officers from each other, and we will be cleaning surfaces on a regular basis,” Albemarle County Electoral Board secretary, Jim Heilman said.
If you have not sent in a completed mail-in ballot, you have the option to place it in a drop box on Election Day.
“All 30 of the polling places we will have drop boxes. Any Albemarle County voter with a completed mail ballot can drop them off at any of the drop boxes. It doesn’t have to be their own precinct,” Heilman said.
Anyone who wants to vote at the polls, but does not want to go inside the building on Tuesday can vote in their car through curbside voting.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.