VMI votes to move Stonewall Jackson statue

The VMI Board of Visitors today took bold and unanimous action to move VMI forward. The Board ordered the statue of Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson moved from the front of the historic barracks to an appropriate location, perhaps the Battlefield at New Market. The VMI administration will handle the orderly movement of the statue. Additionally, a permanent diversity officer will be appointed at VMI and a permanent diversity and inclusion committee will be established on the Board of Visitors. The Board has also established a search committee which will be led by board member Gene Scott to identify VMI’s next Superintendent. In other action the Board: