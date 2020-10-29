Virtual and Drive-In Virginia Film Festival a success

“From the time it became clear to us that circumstances would force us to look at alternative formats for this year’s Virginia Film Festival,” VAFF Director and Vice Provost for the Arts at the University of Virginia Jody Kielbasa said, “we as an organization were dedicated to presenting a festival that represented what we have come to stand for as a brand in terms of the quality of our films and the depth and breadth of our conversations we present. We are very proud to have accomplished this through our outstanding Virtual Program, and to create a way for our community to come together in a safe and distanced drive-in environment where they could experience some of this year’s most talked-about films. None of this could have happened without the support of that community, the support of our sponsors, our advisory board, and most of all, of our remarkable staff, who came together to ensure we could share the kind of festival experience our audiences have come to expect, even in these challenging times.”