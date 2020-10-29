Veteran pumpkin carver brings Halloween spirit to UVA’s Special Collection Library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Charlottesville area pumpkin carver is helping one of the University of Virginia libraries get into the spirit of Halloween.
The Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library is now home to some carvings by Ed Morton, an experienced pumpkin carver.
He says it all started decades ago when he apprenticed as a banquet chef.
“We did a lot of food presentation, and when Halloween came up and people were using Pumpkin Master’s kits, that was something I had already done with fruits and melons," Ed Morton said.
Morton says he looks forward to working with the special collections library and is open to having his work featured at others.
