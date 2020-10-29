Three central Virginia localities help pace state in early voting, record turnout predicted

Albemarle County has seen one of the biggest spikes in early voting commonwealth-wide. According to data gathered by the Virginia Public Access Project, 37,513 voters in Albemarle have already cast their ballots – 43.66% of those registered. Charlottesville has seen a similar increase: 15,569 have already voted, equivalent to 42.88% of registered voters. Both of those areas, and 11 of the top 15 early voting localities in general, voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.