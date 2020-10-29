Scattered Showers Tonight. Cool and Breezy Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rain from the remnants of Zeta have moved off the Mid Atlantic coast. Still some high water and some flooding in spots. Never attempt to cross flooded roadways. Rain amounts of 1.5 to around 3 inches were common across our area. Some additional showers tonight into the predawn hours of Friday, as a cold front and upper level low move across the region. Cool and breezy Friday with north to northwest winds and highs in the 50s to near 60.
This weekend will feature some cold frosty mornings with lows in the 30s. Cool and dry Saturday. Halloween night during any activities temperatures falling through the chilly 40s. Don’t forget, this weekend marks the end of daylight savings time. Set clocks back one hour, early Sunday morning - “fall back”. Also a great time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors. Another cold start Sunday morning, temperatures by afternoon in the low 60s. A strong cold front Sunday night will kick up the winds and usher in colder air through Monday. A few night showers will be possible. Windy and chilly Monday with highs likely in the 40s to near 50. A hard freeze is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Sunshine and cool for Election Day, Tuesday.
Tonight: Some scattered showers, some fog. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s with areas of frost Saturday morning.
Halloween, Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the frosty 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of a few showers Sunday evening with a cold front. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Election Day, Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
