Scattered Showers Tonight. Cool and Breezy Friday

This weekend will feature some cold frosty mornings with lows in the 30s. Cool and dry Saturday. Halloween night during any activities temperatures falling through the chilly 40s. Don’t forget, this weekend marks the end of daylight savings time. Set clocks back one hour, early Sunday morning - “fall back”. Also a great time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors. Another cold start Sunday morning, temperatures by afternoon in the low 60s. A strong cold front Sunday night will kick up the winds and usher in colder air through Monday. A few night showers will be possible. Windy and chilly Monday with highs likely in the 40s to near 50. A hard freeze is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Sunshine and cool for Election Day, Tuesday.