Ruckersville woman offers hope to seniors feeling alone during the pandemic

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has been isolating and lonely for some seniors, but one Ruckersville woman is sharing her story and reminding folks that it’s OK to ask for help.
“I’m a really strong person. I’m not that kind that just falls apart, and I found myself falling apart and I couldn’t really say why. So I thought I’ve got to talk to somebody,” 68-year-old Carter Bass said.
Before the pandemic, Bass says she frequently socialized with friends downtown when she wasn’t working as an equine specialist.
“I used to do lunches here. We ate all along here and ate outside, and did things, and they’re too afraid. They have health situations and they’re too afraid to socialize, so that stopped,” Bass said.
Bass was always on the move, but then COVID-19 forced her to slow down: “I would get in a car and leave people and get upset in the car. I think it was just the idea of being alone,” she said.
After feeling depressed for months, Bass reached out to Region Ten Clinician Scott Lovaas.
“Everyone is feeling the same thing. It’s just being in a community to help you along with it,” Lovaas said.
Lovaas works with many seniors, including Bass. He says getting through the pandemic is all about your attitude and effort.
“We have a choice in how we respond. We can complain and be negative, or we can say this is a really great opportunity for me to do A, B, and C,” he said.
For Bass, speaking with a therapist was outside her comfort zone, but she’s glad she did it.
“I would recommend highly if people are not feeling well to reach out and try and find some kind of help,” Bass said.
For anyone feeling alone during this time, Lovaas recommends to get into a routine, exercise, and reach out to friends and family. You can also reach out to Region Ten like Bass did.
