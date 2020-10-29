Reward offered for information on man stealing, vandalizing political signs in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera stealing or vandalizing political signs.
Officials believe the man has been targeting signs across the county over the past several weeks.
Previously, pictures showed the man stealing signs located along Route 208/Route 522 and signs across the street from Lake Anna Food Lion.
Now, after being caught on camera again, officials are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the man’s arrest.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the pictures should contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.