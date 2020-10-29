Potential bike / pedestrian path over Rivanna River near Riverview Park discussed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new path could soon allow bikers and pedestrians to cross over the Rivanna River near Riverview Park.
The Thomas Jefferson Planning District hosted a meeting Thursday night about the the future of the urban area around the Rivanna River.
A feasibility study was recently conducted on the plan for a possible bike ped path. That study looked into project connectivity, permitting and cost estimates.
Thursday’s discussion was preliminary. A workshop on the feasibility study is set for November 12th.
