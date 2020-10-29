No. 15 UVA women’s soccer wins 2-1 at Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team broke open a scoreless game with two goals less than four minutes apart, and the 10th-ranked Cavaliers hung on to defeat Boston College 2-1 on Thursday in Chestnut Hill, MA.
UVA and BC were tied at 0-0 in the 65th minute, when Alexa Spaanstra sent a pass forward to Rebecca Jarrett on the counterattack, and the junior fired a shot past the keeper for the first goal of the game.
On a cornerkick less than four minutes later, the BC goalie saved the initial shot from Diana Ordonez, but Claire Constant was able to score on the rebound.
The Eagles tallied their lone goal in the 83rd minute, but the Cavaliers were able to keep them off the board for the remainder of the match.
Virginia (6-2-1, 4-2-1 ACC) will play its regular season finale on Sunday at Syracuse.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.