Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear owner battling brain tumor

Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear owner battling brain tumor
Mincer's in Charlottesville (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | October 29, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 5:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A big member of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia community is battling a brain tumor.

Mark Mincer, owner of Mincer’s University of Virginia Imprinted Sportswear, is set to undergo surgery at the UVA Medical Center Friday, October 30. According to his family, Mincer went to the hospital Tuesday evening after exhibiting symptoms of a stroke.

Doctors found the tumor the next day. They say it looks like a glioblastoma tumor, but won’t know what kind it is until after surgery.

Mincer’s family says despite the diagnosis, he seems to be in good spirits. They created a page to keep everyone updated on his progress, which you can find here.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.