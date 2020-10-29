Mincer’s UVA Imprinted Sportswear owner battling brain tumor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A big member of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia community is battling a brain tumor.
Mark Mincer, owner of Mincer’s University of Virginia Imprinted Sportswear, is set to undergo surgery at the UVA Medical Center Friday, October 30. According to his family, Mincer went to the hospital Tuesday evening after exhibiting symptoms of a stroke.
Doctors found the tumor the next day. They say it looks like a glioblastoma tumor, but won’t know what kind it is until after surgery.
Mincer’s family says despite the diagnosis, he seems to be in good spirits. They created a page to keep everyone updated on his progress, which you can find here.
