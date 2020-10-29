Gordonsville gets grant to resume renovations on train depot

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gordonsville is resuming renovations on the freight depot located beside the Exchange Hotel.
A Transportation Alternatives Grant of $250,000 will go towards finishing up exterior renovations that started in 2004. The total cost is estimated at around $400,000 for the exterior fixes.
The renovated freight depot will emphasize the significant influence of the railroad on Gordonsville’s historical development. The renovated depot will be used as public space, exhibits, and information about the depot and the Exchange Hotel.
“To preserve the freight depot building helps us to preserve a very important part of the history of the town,” Town Manager Deborah Kendall said.
This phase of the project includes new windows, exterior doors, and rehabilitation of the roof. Renovations of the exterior of the building are expected to be completed by early January 2021.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.