Crozet Library hosting drive-through pumpkin carving display

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) -The Crozet Library is giving a spot for folks to show off their carved pumpkins for a big display.
You can drop off your Halloween pumpkins at the library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, October 30. All of the pumpkins will be set up and lit on the front entrance of the Crozet Library for folks to drive by and see from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The library encourages creativity and originality in your creation.
“It’s nice to have something to look forward to, and I think it gives people a nice safe way to celebrate Halloween in a time that feels very uncertain,” Crozet Library Branch Manager Hayley Tompkins said.
Pumpkins can be picked up and be back with their creators Saturday, just in time for Halloween.
