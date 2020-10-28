Middle River Regional Jail officer tests positive for COVID-19; 7 inmates test negative

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - An officer with Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) has tested positive for the coronavirus.
MRRJ announced Wednesday, October 28, that it was notified Monday evening about a transportation officer testing positive for the virus. Come Friday evening, MRRJ released that testing for seven inmates who were in contact with the officer came back negative.
According to the jail, that officer had supervised a work detail and assisted with transporting inmates from Harrisonburg/Rockingham Jail to MRRJ last Thursday. MRRJ says the officer who tested positive, a second officer, and all the inmates had worn masks at the time.
Both officers are self-isolating at home. The second officer has been directed to to self-monitor for symptoms.
Inmates from the work detail as well as those transferred were isolated and tested for coronavirus. Results are negative.
Staff at Middle River Regional Jail coordinated with officials at the Central Shenandoah Health District. The inmate housing units involved have returned to normal operation.
