Virginia Health Information launches dashboard comparing hospital quality data

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Information has launched an interactive dashboard that compares hospital quality data throughout the state.
The report is based on the 2018 Virginia hospital patient-level data and allows patients and others to make comparisons.
“Our new dashboard will encompass over 15 area measures and 25 hospital-specific rates, all within a single webpage,” says VHI’s Senior Epidemiology Analyst, Jillian Capucao.
Users will be able to compare inpatient quality metrics by county, health region or hospital.
“Producing these quality dashboards in-house will enable VHI to streamline and expand our reporting on quality indicators which their use can play a vital role in nationwide health rankings and patient care decisions,” says Michael Lundberg, VHI’s CEO.
To view the website, click here.
