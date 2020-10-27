UVA School of Medicine wins HEED award for ninth straight year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -For the ninth consecutive year, the University of Virginia School of Medicine has earned a national award for its “outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
The UVA School of Medicine is among 46 recipients of the 2020 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity or HEED Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, which covers diversity issues in higher education.
More than 20% of incoming School of Medicine students in 2020 are from groups that are underrepresented in medicine, and 56% are women. Those numbers have continued to grow in the past five years.
“The patient population is very diverse. The healthcare providers, physicians are not as much, so we’re trying to achieve what might be a newer steady state.” says David Wilkes, the dean of the UVA School of Medicine.
The UVA School of Medicine works to create a sense of inclusion for students and staff. Projects include one group that helps to build a sense of community among faculty members of color in the School of Medicine and School of Nursing, and another that plans to create a mentorship program for medical students of color at UVA.
