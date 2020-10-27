UVA Health offering COVID-19 Testing at four Charlottesville-area locations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia Health system is ramping up its community COVID-19 testing efforts, now offering hundreds of tests a week at four locations.
The drive-thru testing is conducted every Monday at the Church of the Incarnation and every Tuesday at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church in the evening.
There are two other sites that rotate based on need.
While these testing efforts are targeted to under-served communities, anyone in the community can get tested.
“There’s been several aspects of our population that have not accessed care for COVID-19 testing and that’s affected their positivity rates, that’s affected their ability to work, so we would really love to do our part to help our community deal with this pandemic,” Dr. Mohan Nadkarni, the chief of UVA’s Division of General Medicine, Geriatrics, Palliative Care and Hospital Medicine and the medical lead for the community testing program, said.
UVA Health has plans to continue testing through the winter as needed.
