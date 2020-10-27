UVA Health offering COVID-19 Testing at four Charlottesville-area locations

“There’s been several aspects of our population that have not accessed care for COVID-19 testing and that’s affected their positivity rates, that’s affected their ability to work, so we would really love to do our part to help our community deal with this pandemic,” Dr. Mohan Nadkarni, the chief of UVA’s Division of General Medicine, Geriatrics, Palliative Care and Hospital Medicine and the medical lead for the community testing program, said.