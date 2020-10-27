UVA creates music care package program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is now offering musical care packages for people to send virtually or in-person as a way to help performers engage with the community and the proceeds go back into the artist community.
A musician will meet in-person and play a requested song or you request a certain song and have it sent virtually to someone anywhere the world. Half of the proceeds go to the artist and the other half go to the Charlottesville Relief Fund for Artists.
The idea came out of UVA President Jim Ryan’s office. Matt Weber, a senior assistant to Ryan, says its a great way to pick up someone’s spirits while allowing musicians at UVA to share their talents.
“It’s getting a bunch of folks from the UVA student performing community, but we’re open to anyone if anyone wants to participate in this and be a performer. It’s an opportunity to consider giving back to the community, sharing your talents performing in a time when it’s really hard to perform and hopefully cheer someone up and bring them joy through the art of music.” Weber said.
Weber says give them a few days to perfect the performances after you’ve made your request. In-person performance request can be made until November 24 and virtual performances can be made until Christmas.
Requests and more information can be found at musiccarepackage.com.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.