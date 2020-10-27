US consumer confidence dips slightly in October

Workers are reflected in a window of a bookstore, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in the Harvard Square neighborhood of Cambridge, Mass. U.S. consumer confidence rebounded more quickly in September than most economists had expected, but it remains well below levels that preceded the pandemic. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Sept. 29 that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 101.8, up from 86.3 in August. (Source: Steven Senne)