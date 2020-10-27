Tracking Active Weather

A little milder Wednesday afternoon ahead of active weather due in later Wednesday night through Thursday night. Tracking the progress of Hurricane Zeta. This storm system will impact Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane Wednesday night. At the same time, a strong cold front and winter-type storm system will be advancing east. The two will collide and move northeast over our region late Wednesday night, Thursday and exit Friday morning. A widespread soaking rainfall is expected. A 1 to 2 inch, locally 3 inch rainfall is projected at this time. The overall severe weather threat looks to stay just to our southeast Thursday. Mainly over southeast Virginia to North Carolina.