Tracking Active Weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of low clouds and dense fog for Tuesday morning. Temperatures will rise from the 50s to the 60s this afternoon. The sky will remain mostly cloudy.
A little milder Wednesday afternoon ahead of active weather due in later Wednesday night through Thursday night. Tracking the progress of Hurricane Zeta. This storm system will impact Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane Wednesday night. At the same time, a strong cold front and winter-type storm system will be advancing east. The two will collide and move northeast over our region late Wednesday night, Thursday and exit Friday morning. A widespread soaking rainfall is expected. A 1 to 2 inch, locally 3 inch rainfall is projected at this time. The overall severe weather threat looks to stay just to our southeast Thursday. Mainly over southeast Virginia to North Carolina.
The rain will move away Friday morning. Turning much cooler through Halloween. Temperatures will be below average.
Drier and seasonable weather to start November.
We “fall back” late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Clocks go back one hour at 2 AM Sunday for standard time.
Tuesday: Morning fog. Mostly cloudy with seasonable afternoon temperatures in the 60s.
Tuesday overnight: Mostly cloudy, some more fog. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny and milder. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday night: Rain developing. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday: Rainy and breezy. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Rain exits in the morning. Turning partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the cooler 50s. Lows in the chilly 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s. There will be frost around by dawn Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning.
Sunday and Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
