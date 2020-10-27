Amazon hiring for more than 3,300 seasonal jobs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amazon is creating 100,000 new seasonal jobs across the country with more than 3,300 seasonal positions available in Virginia.
The seasonal jobs are open to people of all backgrounds and skill levels. They will also offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits and a path to a long-term career.
In Virginia, Amazon has a starting wage of $15 per hour. Full-time jobs also offer health, dental and vision insurace from day one, along with a 401K with a 50% company match.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.