Virtual ‘Community Table’ discusses Black wealth, inequity in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At a Community Table event hosted by the Tom Tom Foundation and the United Way of Charlottesville, panelists and participants had a conversation years in the making.
They dove into the topic of Black wealth and the inequities present in Charlottesville.
As the nationwide movement for racial justice continues, conversations about Black wealth have become increasingly acknowledged. On Monday night, more than 100 people listened to, and participated in, the discussion.
Ebony Hilton, an anesthesiologist and the moderator of the discussion said the topic would explore "where have we been, where are we now, and where are we going with this?”
The conversation started with a look back at one way the wealth gap was expanded in Charlottesville: the razing of Vinegar Hill, a Black community in the heart of the city.
“That land? Those opportunities? They were completely taken away,” said Yolunda Harrell, the CEO of the New Hill Development Corporation.
This, in turn, impacted Black-owned businesses and homeowners.
“Vinegar Hill had more than 40 businesses at the time,” Harrell said. "They had hundreds of homes that were razed - some of which people were in the middle of paying mortgages on.”
The panel also discussed how wealth is a major determinant of health, in addition to education, housing, and access.
“Even during times when we ‘integrate,' these ecosystems have not been robust and functional for certain segments of the population,” said Sarad Davenport, a senior executive with TMI Consulting.
They then moved to reparations, where they were joined by Julie Mayfield, a city councilor from Asheville, North Carolina. They recently approved a reparations package.
"We thought it was very important for us to apologize and take the first step of making amends for the city’s participation in and sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people,” Mayfield said.
That reparations package in Asheville doesn’t give direct payments to Black residents but does create a reparations commission that will make recommendations for how to help create generational wealth in the Black community.
