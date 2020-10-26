Variable Clouds through Mid-Week. Watching Remnants of Zeta for Late Week Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds, some sun and only a small chance of rain through Wednesday. Temperatures near or just above seasonable levels for late October. Attention turns to the late week and tropical moisture from what is now Hurricane Zeta. A landfall is forecast in Louisiana on Wednesday. The remnants of this tropical system will bring rain northeastward and merge with a cold front Thursday and Friday. At this time, rain amounts may range from 1 - 3 inches, that could cause some localized flooding. Check back for updates to the late week forecast..
After the rain, a nice, cool and dry Halloween weekend is expected. Morning lows in the frosty 30s and daytime highs in the 50s to around 60. Sunday another frosty morning, with sunshine and highs in the low 60s during the afternoon. Don’t forget, this weekend marks the end of daylight savings time. Set clocks back one hour, early Sunday morning - “fall back”. Also a great time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog with lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower, highs mid to upper 60s. Light NE breeze. Lows in the lower 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Rain - Watching the remnants of Zeta. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Morning rain and then drier in the afternoon and evening. Highs cooler in the 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s. Frost possible
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the cooler upper 50s. Lows in the cold 30s with frost.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows around 40.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low 60s.
