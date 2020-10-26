Variable Clouds through Mid-Week. Watching Remnants of Zeta for Late Week Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds, some sun and only a small chance of rain through Wednesday. Temperatures near or just above seasonable levels for late October. Attention turns to the late week and tropical moisture from what is now Hurricane Zeta. A landfall is forecast in Louisiana on Wednesday. The remnants of this tropical system will bring rain northeastward and merge with a cold front Thursday and Friday. At this time, rain amounts may range from 1 - 3 inches, that could cause some localized flooding. Check back for updates to the late week forecast..