TJHD giving out free Narcan Monday afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Opioid overdoses have been increasing since the beginning of the pandemic, but the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is trying to help by distributing free Narcan.
Monday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. TJHD will be giving out Narcan at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Health Department on Rose Hill Drive. You do not need to show a form of identification or make an appointment.
Since August, TJHD has been hosting drive thru Narcan distribution events in response to the number of opioid overdoses the health department began seeing throughout the community.
TJHD says events like these are crucial because people will learn how to identify what an opioid overdose is and how Narcan can save someone’s life.
“It’s important that people have Narcan if they’re using any opioids or if they have a loved one or a friend who is using opioids, so that if there is any type of overdose they can save someone’s life,” Kathryn Goodman, the spokesperson for TJHD, said.
If you’re unable to make the drive thru event, you can call the health department and make an appointment to pick up Narcan.
