7th District race nears record for donations to a state congressional race

“I’m dating myself, but when I started in politics in the 60s as an observer, an academic, and an activist, you could run a first rate congressional campaign for between $25,000 and $30,000,” Larry Sabato, the University of Virginia Center for Politics executive director explained. “Today, if you’re in a key targeted district and you’ve got a competitive race, then you can plan on raising and spending, you know, $5 million, $10 million. $20 million, we’re coming to that.”