Staunton man taken into custody after 8-hour standoff with police

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Police responded to the 2500 block of Bath St. around 7:15 p.m. Friday, October 23, after witnesses reported a male armed with a gun threatened violence to a group of people on Miller Street.
Police say he also threatened officers with violence when they arrived.
With the assistance of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlottesville Police Department, Douglas B. Truslow, 57, of Staunton was taken into custody without further incident at 3:24 a.m. on Saturday.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Truslow was charged with brandishing a firearm and communicating a written threat of death or bodily injury.
He was released by the state magistrate on an unsecured bond.
The Staunton Police Department thanked the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Charlottesville Police Department for their assistance in resolving this situation peacefully.
