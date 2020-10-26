Some Improvement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rainfall over the weekend, some drizzle will linger this morning. Along with a lot of low clouds and hilltop fog.
A more southerly wind shift will try to break up the overcast later today. Temperatures will be near average for late October.
Only small rain chances through Wednesday. Overall highs near or a little above average. Milder than usual at night.
Tracking the progress of soon to be Hurricane Zeta in the western Caribbean. It is forecast to be a category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall over Louisiana Wednesday.
The tropical remnant rainfall will meet up with a cold front sweeping east on Thursday and give our region a 1 to 3 inch soaking rain from Thursday to Friday.
Drier and cooler weather expected for Halloween weekend.
Monday: Morning clouds, mist, drizzle and fog. Along with cool and damp temperatures. Trending drier this afternoon with some breaks of sun. High temperatures mostly in the 60s. 70 degrees if your receive sun quicker.
Monday overnight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog with lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower, highs mid to upper 60s. Light NE breeze. Lows in the lower 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Rainy with highs in the 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Morning rain and then drier in the afternoon and evening. Highs cooler in the 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the cooler upper 50s. Lows in the chilly 30s with frost possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s.
