UVA Health researchers say understanding chromosomes better could lead to more targeted treatment for cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Researchers at the University of Virginia say better understanding how cancer affects our chromosomes could lead to more targeted treatment.
New research at UVA Health reveals that the disease can remodel the architecture of our chromosomes taking hold and spreading.
While chemotherapy attacks both healthy and cancerous cells, understanding the genome will help researchers develop a treatment that would only target the cancerous cells.
“One can design a drug that specifically targets a specific region in the genome that can reverse the process and that could potentially kill the cancer.”Chongzhi Zang, a computational biologist with UVA’s Center for Public Health Genomics, said.
Researchers found that cancer hijacks a protein in our bodies called CTCF and understanding the role it plays there is what will help researchers develop the treatments.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.