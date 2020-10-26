Record voter turnout ahead of Virginia 2020 Presidential election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the final stretch for the campaigns in the 2020 election. Virginia Democrats and Republicans are making that final push, as voters turn out in droves to vote early.
As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Elections said 1,958,627 Virginians have already voted and 2,163,155 Virginians have requested an absentee ballot.
“We’re not taking anything for granted. We’ve been up here in the polls,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) Former Virginia Governor, who is also a Biden-Harris Supporter.
The campaigns, both Democrat and Republican, are working hard to get out and push for votes in this final week. Democrats are counting on Virginia and its 13 electoral college votes, and are hoping to keep two congressional seats and gain one in the state’s fifth district.
“This district of the fifth, except for the Charlottesville area, is very Republican and very pro-Trump, and yet the congressional race is actually close,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics Executive Director.
Joe Biden’s campaign will focus on essential workers and environmental voters this week in the state.
“Big push going on, not only winning the state for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris but I’m optimistic we’re going to re-elect our great Democratic members of Congress, but I think we’re also going to win the fifth congressional district,” said McAuliffe.
NBC12 did reach out to President Donald Trump’s campaign about the final push for voters with no response. But Republicans did hold a rally in Chesterfield County on Sunday, promoting conservative values with Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul.
“Virginia is still not considered competitive by either side regardless of what the Trump campaign may be saying. It’s just not competitive. Virginia is going to be for Biden, and I don’t think it will be particularly close,” said Sabato.
During the 2016 presidential election, more than 566,948 voted absentee in Virginia. This year you can vote without an excuse in Virginia.
An important reminder: Saturday, Oct. 31 is the final day you can vote early, in-person. Then your only option after that is to actually show up on Election Day.
If you still have your mail-in absentee ballot, the department of elections is asking voters to return those as soon as possible either in mail, at a dropbox location or in-person.
Meanwhile, a new poll that came out Monday from Hampton University indicates a majority of Virginia voters plan to cast ballots before Election Day, but also that most support restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
