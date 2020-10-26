Public feedback sought on proposed improvements for I-64/664 corridor

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants to hear from the public about proposed improvement plans for 320 miles of the Interstate 64 and 664 corridor between the West Virginia state line and the Hampton Roads region.
Online feedback is being collected now through November 21. The survey can be found here.
This is the second round of input from the public on how to improve the highways. The first round of public engagement was completed in mid-Augusta and focused on existing conditions. Now, VDOT is gathering feedback on solutions to improve safety and decrease congestion that were identified as a result of the earlier input.
VDOT Release October 26, 2020
PUBLIC FEEDBACK SOUGHT ON PROPOSED SOLUTIONS FOR THE INTERSTATE 64/664 CORRIDOR
Provide input online in the second round of public engagement
RICHMOND, Va. – The Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, at the direction of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), continue work to develop an improvement plan for Virginia’s 320 miles of the Interstate 64 and 664 corridor between the West Virginia state line and the Hampton Roads region. The public is invited to provide feedback on proposed solutions in a second round of online engagement opportunities, scheduled to run through November 21.
“I-64/664 is a critical multimodal corridor in Virginia that serves as a major commuter route and moves more than 7.2 million trucks and $135 billion in goods annually,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “As we advance options to improve safety, reliability, and congestion, feedback from citizens is an integral component in the decision process.”
The first round of public engagement for the I-64/664 Corridor Improvement Plan, completed in mid-August, focused on existing conditions on the corridor. In the second round, information is being provided regarding potential safety and congestion solutions identified as a result of the first round of input, and the public is asked to complete a survey to provide feedback on which proposed solutions are preferred.
An enhanced project website includes videos, interactive maps, display boards, photos, and other materials to provide detailed information about the potential solutions. Feedback provided by stakeholders will be considered as team members study the corridor and prepare a draft corridor improvement plan. The CTB will report its findings to the General Assembly during the 2021 session.
Round two materials are now available at va64corridor.org, and the comment period will end Saturday, November 21. Those who travel the I-64/664 corridor are encouraged to visit the website, view the study materials, and complete the survey. Comments may also be submitted via email to VA64corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov.
This study is part of the Interstate Operations and Enhancement Program, established through action of the Virginia General Assembly in April 2020, to improve the safety, reliability, and travel flow along interstate highway corridors in the Commonwealth.
