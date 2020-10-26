Public feedback sought on proposed improvements for I-64/664 corridor

RICHMOND, Va. – The Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, at the direction of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), continue work to develop an improvement plan for Virginia’s 320 miles of the Interstate 64 and 664 corridor between the West Virginia state line and the Hampton Roads region. The public is invited to provide feedback on proposed solutions in a second round of online engagement opportunities, scheduled to run through November 21.