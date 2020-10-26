New drop box opens in Albemarle County for completed ballots

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Albemarle County and have not dropped off your completed ballot, there’s an easy way to do it before Election Day.
This week, you can bring a completed ballot to a new drop box that’s now located at Albemarle High School from Tuesday, October 27 until Friday, October 30.
Today was the first day the new drop box opened and election officials say they received close to 100 ballots.
“We’ve been absolutely delighted with the number of people coming by. They’re grateful for the opportunity to be able to drop it off and I think it’s been a very good day and I hope the rest of the week goes well,” election official, Sherwood Frey said.
Completed ballots can be dropped off at the new drop box on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday of this week, you can bring them to the high school from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
