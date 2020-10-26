IX Art Park to host Halloween art activities throughout week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kids at IX Art Park were getting into the Halloween spirit on Monday afternoon during the Paint-O-Pumpkin event.
The event kicked off a whole week of socially-distanced, outdoor Halloween art activities.
Joe Vena, who helped run the event, said that it can be helpful for kids to get a sense of normalcy during a very abnormal holiday season.
“That need or the relevance of sitting down and making artwork, making a painting, making a sculpture, telling a story - it’s a very normal thing for them,” Vena said. "It makes sense for them. I think it’s a part of their nature.”
Events later this week include “Clay of the Dead” and “Mummy and Me.”
Tickets to those events, and more Halloween festivities hosted by IX Art Park, can be found here.
