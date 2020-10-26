How to stay safe from COVID-19 this spooky season

Wight says some ways to do this would be to put multiple candy bowls at the end of your driveway or on your sidewalk, to allow people to stay distant. Or if you still want people coming to your door, you can create a candy chute that is at least six-feet long. She also says it is important to wash your hands or frequently use hand sanitizer while preparing candy, handing it out and trick-or-treating regardless if you are going house-to-house or car-to-car.