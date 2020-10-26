Former Cavalier WR Joe Reed scores his first NFL touchdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia football star Joe Reed tallied the first touchdown of his NFL career on Sunday.
In the Chargers' 39-29 victory against Jacksonville, the 5th-round rookie wide receiver scored on a fly sweep from 7-yards out.
Reed says, “Just trusting the play call, and trusting that Hunter Henry would lead up for me, and he did exactly that. Breaking the huddle, I told myself, whatever it took, I had to get in, and just trust the blocking in front of me.”
His former coach took notice, while comparing the current Cavalier receivers to last year’s group, at Monday’s press conference.
Bronco Mendenhall says, “Man, Joe was so good with the ball, after he caught it, and had a dynamic player ability. Scored his first (NFL) touchdown, by the way, on Sunday, which was so cool.”
Reed had two carries for 14 yards against the Jags.
He had one rush for eight yards earlier in the season against Kansas City.
Reed is still looking for his first NFL reception, but he’s made an impact on special teams.
In four games this season, Reed has returned eight kickoffs for 183 yards, with a long of 46.
