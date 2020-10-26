Family in Free Union creates creepy clown decorations for Halloween

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -A family in Free Union created a creepy clown show along their driveway for Halloween. Artist Cheryl Schultheis and family have gone all out decorating their driveway on Millington Road right off Free Union Road for the past 7 years.
Schulthies says they really love the season and the reactions they get every year when they put up their decorations. She says its a really fun way to give back to the community. Schulteis says they started collecting and creating this year’s creatures in July.
The theme changes every year and she says they try not to use blood and gore in their Halloween scenes but still manage to capture the spooky feel of Halloween.
