DiNucci could be in line to start for Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci made his NFL debut with the Cowboys on Sunday.
DiNucci entered the game in the 3rd quarter, following an injury to Andy Dalton.
The third-string QB completed 2-of-3 passes for 39 yards, and was sacked three times.
“Guys are just bigger,” says DiNucci. "Coming from an FCS school, James Madison, you don’t see guys like Chase Young every day. But the bottom line is football is football. It’s the same game I’ve been playing since the 7th grade. "
Dalton is in concussion protocol, so there’s a chance DiNucci will make his first start in the Cowboys' next game against the Eagles on Sunday night football.
DiNucci says, “If you had told me, a year ago, that this is where I was going to be in a year, I would say, ‘No way.’ You’d have to pinch me, but here we are. This team drafted me for a reason. Coach McCarthy brought me here for a reason. If my number is called in the future, I’m going to make sure I do everything I can to keep the show on the road.”
The Cowboys and Eagles kickoff on Sunday at 8:20 PM on NBC 29.
