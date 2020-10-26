Curious Cakes Auction Raises Money for Piedmont CASA

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (WVIR) -- Seven one-of-a-kind cakes are up for grabs as part of Piedmont CASA’s Curious Cakes Auction.
Some of the bakers, which include Hotcakes Gourmet and Gearharts Fine Chocolates, are giving hints of their masterpieces. Others are shrouded in mystery.
You can bid on the delicious deserts through 9 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s the perfect way to have fun, add some sparkle to your Halloween, and help out abused and neglected children in the area.
Click here to get to the auction: https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/curious-cake-auction-2020-15327
