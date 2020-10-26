Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority approves security for Crescent Halls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority Monday night approved a resolution to procure security services for the Crescent Halls neighborhood.
Those services include armed and unarmed security guards on the property to patrol, as well as maintain visitor logs and enforce social distancing.
Sentry Force Security LLC has been contracted to provide the services. The initial contract with Sentry is for one year, with the option to renew.
CRHA also received an update on the redevelopment of Crescent Halls and South First Street. Phase 1 of both projects are moving to closing likely by November.
