Central Virginia organization gathering thank you cards for Veterans Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Veterans Day events likely virtual this year, one central Virginia organization wants vets to have something physical to celebrate them, too.
ParadeRest Virginia is asking people to send in hand-written thank you cards for veterans. If you can’t submit a card, they ask you to submit photos or videos of yourselves thanking those who served. The organization will deliver the cards to veterans in care homes, and post pictures of them on its website.
“We will make sure that the veterans within the Charlottesville, and wider community, get to see this card,” ParadeRest VA Project Manager Bethan Browning explained. "So they know that we are thinking about them on this very important day.”
For more information on how to participate and where to send in pictures or cards, visit the ParadeRest VA website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.