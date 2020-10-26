Boys and Girls Club receives 75 “Monster Mash” Halloween activity kits from The Virginia Discovery Museum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Virginia Discovery Museum delivered 75 Monster Mash activity kits to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia on Monday.
The kits, designed for children age 3 to 9 include an instruction booklet and all elements needed for hands-on STEAM activities like a recipe to create their own spooky slime, create a flying cup creature, build monsters out of Play-Dough and create unique masks.
This is in lieu of the traditional Boo Bash Halloween-themed carnival held at the museum that was canceled this year due to COVID -19.
“Our hope was in making these boxes that we could bring a small part of what would normally be Boo Bash to their homes and they still get some fun for Halloween and remember that the Discovery Museum is still there for them even though our doors are open,” Beth Solak,, the executive director of the Virginia Discovery Museum, said.
The kits were made possible by a donation from Andrea Hubbell, a realtor with Nest Realty. They will be handed out to the children throughout the week at the Cherry Avenue club, Jack Jouettt club, and James River club in Scottsville.
