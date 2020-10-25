Wake Forest upsets No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16

By Mike Shiers | October 25, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 12:02 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team was held to less than 300 yards rushing for just the second time this season, as the Hokies lost 23-16 at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker competed 17-of-33 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw three interceptions.

Wake Forest walk-on freshman safety Nick Anderson picked off Hooker all three times, and also recorded eleven tackles.

Virginia Tech rushed for 210 yards on 43 carries as a team, including a team-high 98 yards from Hooker.

The Hokies entered the contest averaging 312 yards per game on the ground, and 6.9 yards per rush.

Virginia Tech (3-2, 3-2 ACC) will be back in action next Saturday at Louisville, with the kickoff set for 4 p.m.

