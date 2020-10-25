Upset bid comes up short; UVA falls 19-14 at No. 11 Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team was unable to pull off the upset in Miami, and the Cavaliers fell 19-14 against the 11th ranked Hurricanes on Saturday night.
The defeat is UVA’s fourth in a row, and they drop to 1-4 on the season.
Brennan Armstrong made the start at quarterback for the ‘Hoos, after missing last week’s game with a concussion.
Miami needed just two plays to get the scoring started, as Mike Harley caught a 43 yard touchdown pass from D’Eriq King just 28 seconds into the contest.
Virginia answered with an 11-play, 64 yards drive, which was capped off by a touchdown pass from Armstrong to Tony Poljan.
Miami added field goals in the 2nd and 3rd quarters to go up 13-7.
'Canes freshman Donald Chaney Jr. scored from one-yard out in the 4th quarter, but Virginia stopped the 2-point conversion attempt, to keep the lead at 19-7.
UVA put a 94-yard drive together midway through the 4th, and Armstrong connected with Ra’Shaun Henry on a 35-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to five with 5:27 remaining.
The reception was Henry’s first as a member of the Cavaliers.
However, Miami was able to run most of the remaining time off the clock, and hold on for the win.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “Yeah, our team tried hard, and they’re tough and they’re physical and they’re resilient, and I thought they played well. I thought they played a really hard game, and they played with a lot of heart, and great mindset, and supported each other, and probably the most physical and the most intense they played the entire year. Yeah, so I celebrate that. I thought it was, I was really proud of them, in terms of the effort they gave.”
Senior linebacker Charles Snowden tied his career-high with 3.5 tackles for a loss.
“I think this defense tried hard and left everything on the field," says Snowden. "I mean, every guy was flying around hitting stuff, making plays. I mean, there were plays obviously, one or two plays here and there, but from an effort, from a heart standpoint, this whole defense can walk out with their head held high.”
Armstrong completed 16-of-30 for 181 yards and two touchdowns in his return, and also rushed for a game-high and career-high 91 yards on 15 carries.
Virginia (1-4, 1-4 ACC) returns to action next Saturday at home against No. 14 North Carolina.
