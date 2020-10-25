Sunday Brings Big Drop in Temperature

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly air arrives for Sunday along with the chance for rain showers. A cold front moving through will make for a cloudy and sharply cooler day with cloudy skies, patches of rain and drizzle throughout the afternoon. Temperatures In the upper 40s and low 50s. An average of a quarter inch of rain is expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday across Central Virginia and the Valley.
Early next week, temperatures turn milder. Clouds and spotty drizzle give way to some sunshine Monday. Another front and storm system is expected to bring us better chances of rain the middle and end of next week, with temperatures cooling down to more late October levels. The chilly Sunday weather will be short lived as temperatures rebound for the start of the work week.
Sunday: Cloudy and much cooler. Periods of rain, mainly before 2pm. Patchy fog after 2pm. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Highs in the low 50s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday Night: Patchy drizzle and fog with a slight chance of rain after 2am. Cloudy, with a lows in the mid 40s. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday: Morning clouds, patchy drizzle, and fog to afternoon breaks of sun. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Shower chance later in the day and at night. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Variable clouds, cooler, chance of showers. Highs upper 50s.
Halloween Saturday: Mostly sunny, with Highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.