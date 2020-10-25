Missed opportunities costly in UVA’s 19-14 defeat at No. 11 Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA football team played Miami close, but they were unable to pull off the upset, as the Cavaliers lost 19-14 against the 11th ranked Hurricanes on Saturday night in South Florida.
The Virginia offense was able to move the ball for the most part against Miami, but they couldn’t turn it into points.
The scoring drives came at the very beginning, and the very end of the game.
UVA sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong says, “We didn’t score but we felt good, like, the offense felt good. We were like, alright, we’re moving the ball. We had a big play. It wasn’t demoralizing at all. Everyone was positive, just moving around ready to go, because we knew we were going to score. It just didn’t come.”
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall adds, “Miami’s good. They played well. I thought we played well and, you could probably argue there’s one or two plays, or maybe one play, which would have changed the outcome.”
One play came with 4-minutes remaining in the 1st half.
With the game tied at 7-7, on 3rd and goal, Brennan Armstrong rolled right, and connected with Ra’Shaun Henry for a 24 yard touchdown.
But there was a flag on the play for Ineligible Man Downfield, and the touchdown came off the board.
To make matters worse, a field goal attempt was missed, and Miami quickly went downfield and kicked one of their own.
The Cavaliers could have had the lead at halftime, instead, they trailed by three at the break.
Armstrong says, “We knew we were in it, but you know having that lead at half, a bigger play like that little scramble touchdown. You know that brings a lot of juice to the team. Defense would have stepped up. You just would have felt a different momentum going into there.”
Armstrong completed 16-of-30 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a game-high and career-high 91 yards.
The sophomore missed last week’s game against Wake Forest due to a concussion.
The Cavaliers rotated three different players in at quarterback in that game, and there was some carryover this week.
“Having KT and Ira who can do that kind of stuff, shoot, it takes a load off of my shoulders, running the ball," says Armstrong. "Those guys are explosive. Most of the time when they get the ball, they make the play, every time. Shoot, as an offense, you got to get those guys the ball.”
Virginia will be looking to snap its four-game losing streak next Saturday, as they host #15 North Carolina at eight o’clock.
