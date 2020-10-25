Hokies drop out of AP Top 25 following ‘Uncharacteristic Mistakes’ against Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech has dropped out of the AP Top 25, after falling 23-16 at Wake Forest on Saturday.
The Hokies were ranked #19 last week, but did not receive any votes in the latest poll, after being held to just one touchdown against the Demon Deacons.
Head coach Justin Fuente says, “It’s obviously my responsibility to get our team out there playing well. We made uncharacteristic mistakes. I don’t remember the last time we had that many penalties. Turned the football over. We were poor in the Red Zone. Not very good on third down. I’m just disappointed. Should have done a better job.”
Virginia Tech ran the ball for 210-yards, which is about 100-yards below its season average, and quarterback Hendon Hooker tossed three interceptions.
“We didn’t make any big plays, I thought, in the passing game," says Fuente. "We ran the ball OK, against a pretty loaded box, but really didn’t make very many plays, I didn’t feel like, throwing the ball.”
The Hokies have a record of 3-2 this season.
They’ll return to action at 2-4 Louisville next week.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.