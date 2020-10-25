Food Lion helping area food banks as part of new campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food Lion will be starting a series of projects to help feed the kids and families by COVID-19 in the greater Charlottesville area.
As part of their “Faces of Hope” campaign, Food Lion is donating $25,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The group will also be restocking the food pantry at New Beginnings Christian Community, as well as donating and installing storage items to Feeding Greene in Greene County.
“It was really a great thing for Feeding Greene and always a great thing for Food Lion. It’s in our culture. From day one, we bring you the culture of being part our towns and cities and nourishing our towns and cities," said Laramie Lively, store manager at the Food Lion in Ruckersville.
Food Lion is hoping to donate 9.5 million meals before the end of the year through their campaign.
