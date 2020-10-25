Despite weather, ColtonStrong 5K raising funds to fight Acute Myeloid Lukemia (AML) runs on

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A 5K race, organized with help from some University of Virginia Students, is bringing awareness to, and raising funds to fight, Acute Myeloid Lukemia (AML).
The ColtonStrong 5K was named after Colton Kopcinski, a boy in the Charlottesville area who died of the disease in 2019.
The race was originally planned to be held in the spring, but COVID-19 derailed the plans. Instead, a virtual race was organized. The 5K was held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 25, with participants able to run in any location and log their times after completion.
Although the deadline to run in the 5K was October 25, people can still give donations at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/colton-strong-virtual-5k-tickets-121981157927. You can also find the group on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/ColtonStrong5k/
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.