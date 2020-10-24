Weekend Weather Shift

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s going to be a partly cloudy but very warm Saturday with chances of hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon. It will turn sharply cooler Sunday. Today, expect increasing clouds, ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will touch off some scattered showers or an isolated storm Saturday afternoon and evening. Behind the front, the wind flow will turn to the northeast overnight Saturday into Sunday. This will make for a cloudy and sharply cooler Sunday with cloudy skies, some occasional light rain and drizzle. Temperatures In the upper 40s and low 50s. An average of a quarter inch of rain is expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday across Central Virginia and the Valley.